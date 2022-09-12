Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.