Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39.
In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
