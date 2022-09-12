StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RFIL stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
