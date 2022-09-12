ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA opened at $20.09 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

