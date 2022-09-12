ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
ESSA opened at $20.09 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.