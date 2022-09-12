Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

