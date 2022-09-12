Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.