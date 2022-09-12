StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Trading Up 2.3 %

Celsion stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.