Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML opened at $19.65 on Friday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Get Eastern alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.