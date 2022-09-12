Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

