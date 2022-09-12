Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
