Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

