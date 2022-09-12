Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Radius Health stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Radius Health by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Radius Health by 618.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 677,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Radius Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.