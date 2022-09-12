StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
PULM opened at $4.36 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.