StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM opened at $4.36 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

