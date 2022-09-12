Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

