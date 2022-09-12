B. Riley Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

