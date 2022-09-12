B. Riley Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Byrna Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %
Byrna Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $28.58.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.