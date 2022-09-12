StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

