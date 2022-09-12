BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.