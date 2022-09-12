Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind currently has an average rating of Hold.

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind



Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

