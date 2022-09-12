StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.82 on Friday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
