StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.82 on Friday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.