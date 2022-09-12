Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a report on Thursday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NNGRY stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3865 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

