Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.5 %

FUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.67. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.