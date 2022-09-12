Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.5 %
FUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.67. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.