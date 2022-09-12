Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

