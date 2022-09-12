PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

