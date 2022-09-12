Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of XIN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

