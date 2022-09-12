Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
