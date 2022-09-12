Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.