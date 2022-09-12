StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

