StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.