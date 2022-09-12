Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

TARO stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.