StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

