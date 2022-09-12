StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
