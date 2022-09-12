OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

