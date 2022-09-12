DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.
