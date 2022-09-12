U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

