OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

