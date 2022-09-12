OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
