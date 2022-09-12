Contrasting RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cian and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million ($0.32) -10.63 RingCentral $1.59 billion 2.73 -$376.25 million ($6.15) -7.42

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RingCentral, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% RingCentral -31.67% -233.94% -9.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cian and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cian and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 RingCentral 0 4 18 1 2.87

Cian currently has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $140.73, suggesting a potential upside of 208.48%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats Cian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian

(Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.