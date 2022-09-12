Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Head to Head Analysis

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 6.15 $2.12 billion $47.86 2.71 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 1.24 $453.16 million $16.03 2.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silicon Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 239.09% 3.61% 2.58% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 58.28% 12.93% 8.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silicon Laboratories and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 3 4 0 2.57 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $181.38, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; RigidCSP for battery management; and Type-C power delivery protection switches. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

