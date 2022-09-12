Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TECH opened at $346.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

