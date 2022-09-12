Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

TRIB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

