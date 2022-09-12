StockNews.com Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.55 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

