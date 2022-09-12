Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.