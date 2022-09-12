Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TALS. SVB Leerink downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.08. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Francois Nader purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,562 shares of company stock valued at $383,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 112.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

