StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

