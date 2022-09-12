Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.