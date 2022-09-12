Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.