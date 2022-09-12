Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

