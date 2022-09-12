Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.5 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

