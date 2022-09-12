Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKIL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Skillsoft by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Skillsoft by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skillsoft by 244.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 708,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

