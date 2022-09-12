Lake Street Capital Trims Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Target Price to $22.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.