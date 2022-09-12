Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autolus Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 277.78%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.74%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 117.05 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.62 Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 72.69 -$66.92 million ($1.53) -7.50

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Caribou Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -59.32% -44.86% Caribou Biosciences -636.48% -23.75% -20.27%

Volatility & Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Autolus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.