China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CYD opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

