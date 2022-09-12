Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.74 on Monday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.