Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.74 on Monday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

