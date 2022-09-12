StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACC opened at $65.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Institutional Trading of American Campus Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 186.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

