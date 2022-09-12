Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

