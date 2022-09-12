Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 292 ($3.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

